We will be open bright at early to start the celebration! Kitchen will be open beginning at 6:30AM. Serving Brunch, Lunch & Dinner. A special Irish inspired menu will be served throughout the day as well. You have to keep your stamina up for the day and what works better than a hearty Steak & Ale Pie or some Sausage Rolls!?!

There will be Tullamore D.E.W. specials, as well as awesome swag being given out.

$3 Tully Shots $6 Apple Dews $9 Dew & a Brew

You will have to take a chance at our Apple Bobbing station! Grab an apple and have a chance to win multiple prizes such as a bottle of tully, or even a free tab!

Want to be the most popular person in your group .... we are giving you a chance to WIN a FREE

Keg for your group to begin the festivities with! Stop in at the Pub between NOW - March 11th and purchase 3 Pints of Guinness or give $5 for a raffle ticket. The winner will be drawn during our Guinness Party, happening after the St. Patrick's Day Parade, on March 11th!