Painting - Beginner & Beyond

Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 1pm - 3:30pm

Thursdays:  June 1 - June 22   1 - 3:30pm

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you!  For those of you who don’t know Kathy, she’s a gifted artist, but equally important to her students, she’s a patient, empowering instructor.  You will learn a lot from her calm, skilled approach! Oil painters bring oil paints, no-odor turpentine and Liquin gel medium. Acrylic painters bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium. Everyone bring brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on.  Bring images if you want them for reference.  Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor:     Kathleen Laybourn MFA       Fee: $75

Contact: 

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

www.lemonstreet.org

Price: Class Fee: $75

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner & Beyond - 2017-06-01 00:00:00