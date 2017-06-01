Event time: Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Passion vs Purity

Opening Event: Thursday, June 15, 2017 – 5pm to 7pm

Exhibition runtime: June 15 - July 15, 2017

Location: RedLine Milwaukee, 1422 N. 4th, St. Milwaukee, WI 53212

RedLine Milwaukee Co-Founder Lori Bauman brings together a select group of artists to explore two essential nouns: Passion and Purity. Two intense emotions that border on obsession and are seemingly at opposite ends of the spectrum. This exhibition aims to convince the viewer that passion and purity run more in tandem, rather than on opposite paths, and both are needed to create and sustain a life long commitment. To honor and celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Co-Founder, Lori Bauman, curates an exhibition of artists near and far, who have been instrumental in her learning about passion, purity and relationships. Through painting, photography, print, video and installation, these artists push on these extreme emotions that carry us through life. Let these artists show you something about love this summer. Exhibiting artists: Jenny Anderson, Lori Bauman with Steve Vande Zande, Jeremy Bessoff, Bethany Cerella, Laura Merage, Skully Skyrocket, Heimo Wallner, Daniel Vernola.

For the complete artist listing and more information please visit http://redlinemilwaukee.com