Event time: 5-8pm

Peabody's Art Launch Party

An Evening of Fine Art at Peabody’s

Celebrating the Work of Women Artists

Thursday, October 12th, 5 to 8pm

Meet Artists and Designers

Explore Art-filled Showrooms

Enjoy Refreshments

Peabody's Fine Art

In addition to offering inspiring Interior Design, Peabody's Interiors now offers Art for your home or business.