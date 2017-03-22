"Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir

Google Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00

St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: 3pm

Info
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir - 2017-04-30 00:00:00