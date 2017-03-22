"Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir

"Peace and rebirth. Songsfor Spring"
Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir
PEACE AND REBIRTH
Songs for Spring
Lo, the Winter is past,the snow is over and gone!
These words reflect thejoyful spirit of William Billings’
song “I am the Rose of Sharon x93. It will be among the twenty-or-
so selections to be performed at the Bach Chamber Choir’s
upcoming concerts. Ranging from 16th-century composer William
Byrd to contemporary works by Brian McLinden, John Rutter,
Jean Szymko, and many others, the music promises to calm and rejuvenate thespirit.
The program will be presented at twodifferent locations
a week apart.
3:00pm Sunday, April 23
St. Joseph Chapel
1501 S. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
3:00pm Sunday, April 30
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
7845 N. River Road
River Hills, WI
Tickets (cash or check please):
$18 at the door
$17 in advance
$10 for students
$1 discount for seniors
For tickets and more information, call (414) 319-9816
www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com
Visit us also on Facebook!