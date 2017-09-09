The Pfister Book Club October Meeting

Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7-9pm

The club will meet on the mezzanine level of the hotel and Nicole, our Pfister Narrator will be the moderator. This month's book is Forest Dark by Nicole Krauss!

We will also have wine, soda, coffee and a themed dessert created by the Pfister pastry chef, Travis Martinez!

Price: Free

Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
