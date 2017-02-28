Pius XI Catholic High School's Performing Arts Department presents "Golden Child" and "A Raisin in the Sun"

Event time: performed March 9 at 7 p.m., March 11 at 2 p.m. and March 12 at 7 p.m. Performances of A Raisin in the Sun will take place at 7 p.m. on March 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on March 12.

Highlighting themes of unity and diversity, Pius XI Catholic High School’s Performing Arts Department will explore unique American voices this spring with performances of Golden Child and A Raisin in the Sun. Performances are open to the public and will be held in the Black Box Theater at the Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center.

David Henry Hwang’s rarely produced show, Golden Child , will be directed by Joshua Pohja of First Stage Theater Academy, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and will feature Pius XI’s Chinese international students. The show, which examines the collision of Eastern and Western culture in 1918 China, will also feature a quartet of students performing Chinese mountain songs arranged by Dr. Chen Yi accompanied by a traditional stringed instrument, the Guzheng.

Pius XI Performing Arts Department will also produce Lorraine Hansberry’s American classic, A Raisin in the Sun. The story of an African-American family living on the South side of Chicago in the 1950s, A Raisin in the Sun takes a close look at fulfilling dreams despite the struggles of racism and poverty. The successful Broadway show is a staple amongst repertory theaters and will be directed by Pius XI alum Dennis Johnson. Johnson is also a co-founder of Milwaukee’s Uprooted Theatre, the city’s first professional African-American theatre company.

Golden Child will be performed March 9 at 7 p.m., March 11 at 2 p.m. and March 12 at 7 p.m. Performances of A Raisin in the Sun will take place at 7 p.m. on March 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on March 12. All performances take place at the Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center in the Black Box Theater located at 135 North 76th Street. For tickets and additional performance information please visit www.piuspac.org.

