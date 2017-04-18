Pius XI Catholic High School's Performing Arts Department presents "Grease"

Event time: Performances of Grease will take place at 7 p.m. on April 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. on April 29 and 30.

Pius XI Catholic High School’s Performing Arts Department is bringing back bobby socks and drive-ins with its spring production of Grease. Featuring music from both the Broadway production and feature film, audiences will be taken back to 1959 where the senior class at Rydell High is ready to roll on out. With the too-cool T-Birds and the sassy and stylish Pink Ladies, Grease is a commentary on the idealism of the 1950s and the teenage need to rebel. Jam-packed with catchy tunes, quick comedy and special faculty performers, Pius XI’s production will be filled with nonstop fun.

Current and past faculty members will join Pius XI students on stage during the three day run of Grease . Former Pius XI teacher and professional Equity actor Peter Reeves will take on the role of radio DJ Vince Fontaine. Current faculty Patty Hupfer-Riedel will play Miss Lynch and Pius XI teacher Al McCauley will make a special appearance as Teen Angel. The guest performers will join two full casts of Pius XI Catholic High School students during all performances at the Wendy Joy Lindsey Theater.

Performances of Grease will take place at 7 p.m. on April 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. on April 29 and 30. All shows will take place at the Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center in the Wendy Joy Lindsey Theater located at 135 North 76th Street. For tickets and additional performance information please visit www.piuspac.org.

