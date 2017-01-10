Plant Anatomy and Physiology: The Cell and Structure of a Plant

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 6-8:15pm

This program is one of a 6-part series. Topics covered in this session include: plant and cell architecture, genome structure and expression, plant cells and water balance of plants. What is the difference between xylem and phloem? How do trees survive the winter? Learn the answer to these questions and more with Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series. Come ready to learn!

♿ Our Accessibility Policy

Date and Time

Thursday, January 19th

6:00 PM to 8:15 PM

Location:

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

Price:

For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (UEC volunteers: $75) for complete series

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11756&view=event

Info
