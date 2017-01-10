Plant Anatomy and Physiology: The Cell and Structure of a Plant
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6-8:15pm
This program is one of a 6-part series. Topics covered in this session include: plant and cell architecture, genome structure and expression, plant cells and water balance of plants. What is the difference between xylem and phloem? How do trees survive the winter? Learn the answer to these questions and more with Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series. Come ready to learn!
♿ Our Accessibility Policy
Date and Time
Thursday, January 19th
6:00 PM to 8:15 PM
Location:
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
Price:
For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (UEC volunteers: $75) for complete series
Register at:
http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11756&view=event