Plant Anatomy and Physiology: The Cell and Structure of a Plant

This program is one of a 6-part series. Topics covered in this session include: plant and cell architecture, genome structure and expression, plant cells and water balance of plants. What is the difference between xylem and phloem? How do trees survive the winter? Learn the answer to these questions and more with Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series. Come ready to learn!

