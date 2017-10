×

One of America’s mostacclaimed poets, Mark Doty, will give a special reading on Saturday, April 29,2017 at 7 p.m. at the Park East Hotel, 916 State Street, Milwaukee. Generaladmission tickets are $10; $5 for students. Doty’s appearance is in conjunctionwith the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poet’s (WFOP) annual spring conference, beingheld at the Park East Hotel Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017. Ticketsmay be purchased at Woodland Pattern Books, 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, orcontact: Ed Werstein, 262-617-0860, werste d@gmail.com