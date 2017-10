×

April is National Poetry Month! But you don't have to be the Poet Laureate of Milwaukee's East Side to revel in the delight of a good literary bier pairing. In this bierklasse, we'll sample a wide range of biers, each set to a different poem that exemplifies its mood and spirit. So put on your beatnik pants and join us for an evening of literature and libations!





BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! We’ll be giving away some brews, books, and goodies to the top 5 winners of our FIRST EVER Bierklasse Poetry Contest!





Contest details and tickets >> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poetry-bier-slam-tickets-31457455095?aff=erelpanelorg