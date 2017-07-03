Poetry Reading: Derrick Harriell

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 7pm

Derrick Harriell reads from his latest collection, Stripper in Wonderland (Louisiana State University Press, 2017). Harriell was born and raised in Milwaukee, and completed a PhD in English at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He is the director of the Master of Fine Arts-Creative Writing Program and assistant professor of English and African-American Studies at the University of Mississippi. He’s the author of three collections of poetry: Cotton (Aquarius Press-Willow Books, 2010), Ropes, (Aquarius Press-Willow Books, 2013), and Stripper in Wonderland (Louisiana State University Press, 2017). His essays and book reviews have been published widely.

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
