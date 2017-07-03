Poetry Reading: Derrick Harriell

Event time: 7pm

Derrick Harriell reads from his latest collection, Stripper in Wonderland (Louisiana State University Press, 2017). Harriell was born and raised in Milwaukee, and completed a PhD in English at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He is the director of the Master of Fine Arts-Creative Writing Program and assistant professor of English and African-American Studies at the University of Mississippi. He’s the author of three collections of poetry: Cotton (Aquarius Press-Willow Books, 2010), Ropes, (Aquarius Press-Willow Books, 2013), and Stripper in Wonderland (Louisiana State University Press, 2017). His essays and book reviews have been published widely.