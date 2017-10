Join us for an evening with

, poet & co-founder of

{Press + Bookstore + Gallery + Performance Space}. Carr will give a talk called

about

, gentrification, William Carlos Williams and the poetics of monstrosity. This will be immediately followed by a reading.

Julie Carr is the author of six books of poetry, most recently 100 Notes on Violence (Ahsahta, 2010), RAG (Omnidawn, 2014), and Think Tank (Solid Objects, 2015). She is also the author of two prose works: Surface Tension: Ruptural Time and the Poetics of Desire in Late Victorian Poetry (Dalkey Archive, 2013) and Objects from a Borrowed Confession (Ahsahta, 2017). With Jeffrey Robinson she is the co-editor of Active Romanticism (University of Alabama Press, 2015). A chapbook of prose, The Silence that Fills the Future, was released as a free pdf from Essay Press.

Carr’s co-translation of Leslie Kaplan’s Excess-The Factory is due out from Commune Editions in 2018, as will a mixed-genre work, Reallife: An Installation. Also to be published in 2018 in her book of critical essays, Someone Shot my Book (University of Michigan Press, 2018).

Carr was a 2011-12 NEA fellow and is an Associate Professor at the University of Colorado in Boulder in the English department and the Intermedia Arts Writing and Performance Ph.D. She regularly collaborates with dance artist K.J. Holmes and is the co-founder of Counterpath Press, Counterpath Gallery, and Counterpath Community Garden