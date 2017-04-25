Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Concert
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Event time: 8pm
Welcome to the Portage Road singer-songwriter Guild's annual new song showcase. This night features some of the coffee houses most talented talented writers. These singer/songwriters challenge each other to write new music and work to critique each other's songs throughout the year. Tonight they will showcase the results for you in one fun filled thought provoking and ear-perking night.
Price: $6.00 donation
