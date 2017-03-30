Event time: In the Bradley Family Center: Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM

The Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates design with the exhibition How Posters Work. Featuring more than 80 rarely seen posters from Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s permanent collection, alongside loans from the Merrill C. Berman collection, the exhibition demonstrates ways some of the world’s most creative designers have employed and pushed the boundaries of two-dimensional design, harnessed the mechanics and psychology of perception, and mastered the art of storytelling to produce powerful forms of visual communication.

Price: $17 Adults $15 Students (w/ID), Seniors (65+) Free for Kids 12 & under Free to Members Free to Wisconsin K–12 teachers with valid school ID or pay stub Free the first Thursday of every month, sponsored by Meijer * All adult tour groups or school groups should call 414-224-3842.