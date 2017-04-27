Pottery Classes: Handbuilding

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 6pm - 8:30pm

Wednesdays:    May 3rd -24th   6 - 8:30pm  

Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Classes are first come first served. Register as soon as possible to ensure your spot. Limit 5 per class.

Instructor: Betsy Davis       Fee: $75 

Contact: Beth Dary-beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

Price: Class Fee: $75

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
