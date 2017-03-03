Puddles Pity Party

Google Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Puddles Pity Party

2 Shows!

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Doors Open 7PM • Shows Start 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is coming to The Back Room at Colectivo (for two shows!) with a suitcase full of all new emotional anthems and plenty of Kleenex! As with any Pity Party performance, it’s not all sadness and longing. Puddles’ set is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Puddles Pity Party - 2017-03-24 00:00:00