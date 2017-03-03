Event time: 8pm

Puddles Pity Party

2 Shows!

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Doors Open 7PM • Shows Start 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is coming to The Back Room at Colectivo (for two shows!) with a suitcase full of all new emotional anthems and plenty of Kleenex! As with any Pity Party performance, it’s not all sadness and longing. Puddles’ set is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.