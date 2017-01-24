Event time: 7:30 p.m.

Don’t let his current Los Angeles address mislead you. Quinn Dahle’s comedy is very much grounded in the interests and attitudes of middle America. The stand-up comedian lived in Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona before moving to L.A., and his observational comedy draws heavily from those experiences. Dahle has made appearances on shows including “The Tonight Show, x93 “Lopez Tonight x93 and “Last Call with Carson Daly, x93 and, like so many of the ’80s and ’90s comics that inspired him, he’s hoping to make his breakthrough with his own sitcom based on his life. He’ll do multiple shows with comedians Christian Duguay and William Krolowitz this weekend at the Comedy Café. (Through Saturday, Jan. 28).