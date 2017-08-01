Racine Theatre Guild Auditions for "Indoor/Outdoor"

Event time: 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29. No appointments necessary.

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for a quirky and fun comedy, “Indoor/Outdoor, x93 on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29.

Samantha, the cat, shares her life story, from her doting owner Shuman, to her neurotic pet therapist Matilda, and the sexy alley cat she falls in love with, Oscar. Her sentimental journey in “Indoor/Outdoor, x93 both physical and emotional, leads her to discover what having a home and being loved really means. A comedy about a cat may seem a little odd, but this play is genuinely humorous and kind.

Roles are available for two women and two men in their mid-twenties to mid-forties. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Jim Fletcher will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in September and will be performed weekends October 20 – November 5. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.