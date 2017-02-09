Racine Theatre Guild Auditions for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Event time: Saturday, February 25 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 26 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218.

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat x93 on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

“Joseph…, x93 the musical adaptation of the classic Bible story about the coat of many colors, was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams helps him rise to a powerful position in Egypt. Last performed at RTG in 1997, Joseph’s story of triumph and forgiveness are lessons for all, proving that “Any Dream Will Do. x93

The show requires a large male ensemble with additional roles for men, women, and children ages 10 and up as well. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions in the RTG green room and theater, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine on Saturday, February 25 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 26 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218.

“Joseph... x93 will go into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 12 - 28. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at 262-633-4218.