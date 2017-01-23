Racine Theatre Guild Auditions for "The Iliad, the Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less"

Event time: Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for comedy adaptation of “The Iliad, the Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less x93 on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Condensing all of Greek Mythology into a funny and updated play, this show is a highlight reel of all of the classic stories. Tragedy, love, and of course, “The Illiad x93 and “The Odyssey x93 all take center stage as we are introduced to Zeus, Odysseus, Hercules, Athena, Helen of Troy, and many more. The silly decisions, absurd destinies, and goofy characters are presented at lightning-bolt fast with hysterical results all within 99 minutes.

Roles are available for three men and two women playing multiple roles between them. The ability to roller skate or play a guitar is a plus. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Michael Clickner will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in February and performs weekends with a few daytime performances for school groups March 31 – April 9. For further information visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at 262-633-4218.