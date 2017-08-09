The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) auditions for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Event time: Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for a musical twist on the timeless story, “A Christmas Carol: The Musical x93 on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Enjoy all the nostalgia of the holidays wrapped up in this lively musical retelling. “A Christmas Carol: The Musical x93 transports the audience into Charles Dickens’s classic tale of Scrooge, who, with the help of three ghosts, discovers the true spirit of Christmas. With music by Alan Menken, it is the perfect holiday treat for young and old.

The show requires a large ensemble with roles for men, women, and children ages 10 and up. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, located at 2000 W 6th St, Racine on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical x93 will go into rehearsal in October and performs weekend with a few daytime performances for school groups December 1 - 17. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.