Rakim w/KLASSIK

Google Calendar - Rakim w/KLASSIK - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rakim w/KLASSIK - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rakim w/KLASSIK - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rakim w/KLASSIK - 2017-09-15 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Rakim is near-universally acknowledged as one of the greatest MCs — perhaps the greatest — of all time within the hip-hop community. It isn’t necessarily the substance of what he says, but how he says it – His flow is smooth and liquid, inflected with jazz rhythms and carried off with an effortless cool that makes it sound as though he’s not even breaking a sweat. Rakim was among the first to demonstrate the possibilities of sitting down and writing intricately crafted lyrics packed with clever word choices and metaphors – don’t miss the chance to see him perform ‘Paid in Full’ live at Turner Hall Ballroom.

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
