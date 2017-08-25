Rakim w/KLASSIK

Event time: 8pm

Rakim is near-universally acknowledged as one of the greatest MCs — perhaps the greatest — of all time within the hip-hop community. It isn’t necessarily the substance of what he says, but how he says it – His flow is smooth and liquid, inflected with jazz rhythms and carried off with an effortless cool that makes it sound as though he’s not even breaking a sweat. Rakim was among the first to demonstrate the possibilities of sitting down and writing intricately crafted lyrics packed with clever word choices and metaphors – don’t miss the chance to see him perform ‘Paid in Full’ live at Turner Hall Ballroom.