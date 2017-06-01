Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy

Event time: June 23-Sept. 17. Open Daily, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM

Hail We Now Sing Joy , on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum June 23–September 17, shows new paintings and sculptures from Chicago-born artist Rashid Johnson. The exhibition features 14 large-scale works that will fill the Museum’s entire feature exhibition space. Using his signature materials of white ceramic tile, red oak flooring, shea butter, black soap, and wax, Johnson examines themes of race, history, yearning, anxiety, and escape and investigates the relationship between art, society, and personal identity.

Price: $17 Adults $15 Students (w/ID), Seniors (65+) Free for Kids 12 & under Free to Members Free to Wisconsin K–12 teachers with valid school ID or pay stub Free the first Thursday of every month, sponsored by Meijer