Red Hot Chilli Pipers: Bagpipers Who ROCK!

Event time: 3:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:30 - 9;30 pm

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning! It’s Bagpipes. It’s Rock. It’s Bagrock. It’s The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers who have been rocking the world with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless. Hear explosive covers of your favorite rock songs from Queen, Journey, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Coldplay, and more!

Price: TICKETS $36 · $32 Student w/ID $18/$16