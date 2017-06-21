The Red Tent Event Aug. 14 (register by Aug. 7)

Event time: Monday, August 14 5:30-8:30pm (register by Aug. 7)

The Red Tent Event

Monday, August 14 5:30-8:30pm

“The “Red Tent x93 is many things to many people. It is a womb-like red fabric space, it is a place where women gather, it is an icon, and it is a state of mind—all concepts inspired by Diamant's book (The Red Tent).

Some women create red fabric spaces specifically to honor their menstruation. Others create spaces where they can take care of themselves, promote women’s conversations, and/or hold workshops and other events for women. x93 - From Isadora Leidenfrost, Filmmaker of “Things We Don’t Talk About: Women’s Stories from the Red Tent x93

Pure Wellness welcomes The Red Tent into it’s space and you are welcome too! Join in for an evening of self-care. This is a safe, woman-only space and supportive community event where we give ourselves permission to rest and recharge. We take care of each other and ourselves. Join in on August 14 for learning more about The Red Tent, guided meditation, herbal teas, aromatic oils, music, rest and more. Bring “You Time x93: your creative projects to work on or a blanket and pillow to rest.

For more information on Red Tents around the world, check out Things We Don't Talk About: Women's Stories From The Red Tent. You will receive an email with more information once you register.

$20 /person

Register at purewellnesswi.com by August 7th

