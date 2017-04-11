Refugee Benefit Concert w/ Painted Caves and Marielle Allschwang

Event time: 8pm

Too often in this country refugees are depicted as numbers on a page, or a political hot potato, rather than as actual people in need, but as this month’s horrifying chemical attack in Syria made clear, U.S. policies can have life or death implications for people displaced by war or persecution. Perhaps now more than ever it’s important for Americans to make it clear that refugees are welcome here, and the acts on this benefit concert at the Riverwest Public House hope to send that message loud and clear. Proceeds from this fundraiser, which will feature performances from the worldly Milwaukee rock band Painted Caves and singer-songwriter Marielle Allschwang, will support resettlement work from Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, as well as Diaconia Connections, an organization aiding refugees in Syria. The cover is just a $5 cash donation, though attendees are encouraged to donate more.