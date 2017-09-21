Reiki Share Event
Pure Wellness 5307 S. 92nd St., Suite 103, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Event time: 1:30-3:30pm
Reiki Shares are for Pure Wellness students or those interested in becoming a reiki student. At our reiki shares, we practice cleansing and grounding exercises then give and receive Reiki either in groups or one on one. Some Reiki shares have special guests and activities. More information will be updated closer to the date.
$5-10 love donations always appreciated!
