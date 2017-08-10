Restore the Lagoon's 4th Annual Festival 2nd Annual Car/Truck/Bike Show

Restore the Lagoon 11th & Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Event time: 11am-7pm

Restore the Lagoon Festival

Car, Truck & Bike Show

Live Music, Food/Drinks

Kids corner, Games, Arts & Crafts

Take pictures with Mermaid Morganna

Kids Painting & Kool-Aid Hour

For more information call: Cara (414) 331-5826

 for info: http://www.restorethesmlagoon.com

Restore the Lagoon 11th & Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172 View Map
