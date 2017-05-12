Rhiannon Giddens

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

presents

A Cabaret Seated Show with

Rhiannon Giddens

+ special guest TBA

Tuesday, June 13

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Rhiannon Giddens is the co-founder of the GRAMMY award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she also plays banjo and fiddle. The elegant bearing, prodigious voice, and fierce spirit has brought the audience to its feet live.By turns heartbreaking, inspiring and uplifting, her new album 'Freedom Highway' is both a political and profoundly personal record that everybody needs to hear.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
