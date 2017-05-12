Rhiannon Giddens
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
presents
A Cabaret Seated Show with
Rhiannon Giddens
+ special guest TBA
Tuesday, June 13
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Rhiannon Giddens is the co-founder of the GRAMMY award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she also plays banjo and fiddle. The elegant bearing, prodigious voice, and fierce spirit has brought the audience to its feet live.By turns heartbreaking, inspiring and uplifting, her new album 'Freedom Highway' is both a political and profoundly personal record that everybody needs to hear.