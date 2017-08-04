Event time: 8pm

Over the Rhine is the equivalent of a big, warm musical hug. Everything, from their chords to their consonants, was soft and rounded with nothing even resembling a pointed sound. Linford Detweiler is the son of an Amish minister who grew up reading the King James Bible, and Bergquist sings with an old-soul voice that is equal parts Emmylou Harris and Janis Joplin.