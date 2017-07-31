Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series: Extra Crispy Brass Band (6pm)

Event time: 6-8:30pm

From July 14th through August 3rd, residents of the Havenwoods community and visitors from all over the City have been enjoying headlining performances from Steven Cohen, King Solomon and The Esquires II.

On Thursday August 3rd, 2017 Havenwoods Economic Development Corporation will celebrate its last summer concert with Milwaukee’s popular Extra Crispy Brass Band. Performances are held at the Green Tree Community Garden where our guests are surrounded by beautiful green space, gardens and public art.