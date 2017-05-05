River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30-9pm
CELTICA PIPES ROCK
celticarocks.com
Celtica – Pipes Rock combines the traditional sound of Scottish bagpipes with the power of a rock band to create a totally new musical context.
For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/
Price: free
Live Music/Performance