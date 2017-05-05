River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm)

Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9pm

CELTICA PIPES ROCK

celticarocks.com

Celtica – Pipes Rock combines the traditional sound of Scottish bagpipes with the power of a rock band to create a totally new musical context.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free

Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Celtic Pipes Rock (6:30pm) - 2017-08-23 00:00:00