River Rhythms: Chicken Wire Empire (6:30pm)

Event time: 6:30-9pm

CHICKEN WIRE EMPIRE

chickenwireempire.com

Chicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands. Their contemporary tones blend with traditional roots to create a Bluegrass style that feels like home.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free