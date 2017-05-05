River Rhythms: King Solomon (6:30pm)
Event time: 6:30-9pm
KING SOLOMON
kingsolomonreggae.com
King Solomon has become one of Milwaukee’s most popular reggae groups, known for their soulful vibe and authentic reggae sound.
For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/
Price: free
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance