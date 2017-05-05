River Rhythms: King Solomon (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9pm

KING SOLOMON

kingsolomonreggae.com

King Solomon has become one of Milwaukee’s most popular reggae groups, known for their soulful vibe and authentic reggae sound.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
