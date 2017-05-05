River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30-9:30pm
THRIFTONES
thriftones.com
Thriftones folk style music with a generous helping of Americana roots has been winning fans over with eclectic set lists and high energy performances that come to life on the stage.
For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/
Price: free
Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance