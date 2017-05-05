River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm)

Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm) - 2017-08-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm) - 2017-08-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm) - 2017-08-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Thriftones (6:30pm) - 2017-08-16 00:00:00

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9:30pm

THRIFTONES

thriftones.com

Thriftones folk style music with a generous helping of Americana roots has been winning fans over with eclectic set lists and high energy performances that come to life on the stage.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
