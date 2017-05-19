Event time: 8pm

presents

Robyn Hitchcock

Sunday, June 18

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Robyn Hitchcock is one of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician's musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock's father figures and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan. AN AMAZING BACK ROOM SHOW!