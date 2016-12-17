Roller Derby - Brewcity Bruisers Bout 1

Event time: 7 PM, doors open at 6 PM

Our first bout of our 11th Season will begin with a match up between the Rushin’ Rollettes and Crazy 8’s, followed by a match up between the Shevil Knevils and Maiden Milwaukee.

Doors open at 6 PM and the first whistle is at 7 PM!

Come join us at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena!

Ticket information and additional information available on www.brewcitybruisers.com.

Price: Tickets: Adults in advance: $15.00 Adults, day of event: $18.00 Kids/Seniors/Military in advance: $12.00 Kids/Seniors/Military day of event: $15.00 Adult season pass: $65.00 Kids/Seniors/Military season pass: $55.00 Groups of 20+, per ticket: $12.00