Romance Espanol

Event time: 7:30pm Fri Feb 10 and 7:30pm Sat Feb 11 and 2:30pm Sun Feb 12

Valentine’s Day weekend would not be complete without a tour of some of the most famed romantic cities. The Florentine Opera Studio Artists will deliver their musical valentine to you with Romance Español. This revue is sure to warm the hearts of music lovers with the beauty of opera’s most beloved arias and songs inspired by Latin music and culture.

Hosted by: Bill Florescu

Performed by: the 2016-2017 Florentine Opera Studio Artists

Price: http://www.florentineopera.org/plan-your-visit/tickets/subscriptions/