Rory Makem and Donal Clancy

Event time: 7:30 p.m.

Rory Makem was born in County Louth, Ireland, and Dónal Clancy was born in North America before he moved to County Waterford, Ireland. Despite their differing backgrounds, the two each share a love of Celtic music they each inherited at an early age from their influential fathers, Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy, both of whom played a big role in exporting and popularizing Irish folk music around the world (Tommy Makem is widely credited as “The Godfather of Irish Music, x93 while Liam Clancy’s group The Clancy Brothers was the country’s most popular band for a time). The two sons will deliver their debut performance as a duo at this show, which, if their recorded works are any indication, is likely to include at least a few songs their fathers performed. Tickets >>