Event time: July 18-22 – 7:30 pm July 23 – 2:00 pm

Everyone’s favorite pastime is baseball and it all begins with little league. Rounding Third is a heartwarming tale of coaching little league – Don, last season’s championship team head coach believes winning is everything and will do almost anything to see that happen- Michael, the new assistant coach, believes that everyone plays, we teach fundamentals and, we all have fun. Come see which coach hits it out of the park as they match wits in this summer classic.

Price: Tickets: 262-472-2222 https://tickets.uww.edu General Public $12/Over 65 $10/ Under 18 $7.50/UW-W Students w/ID $5.50 Greenhill Center box office hours: M-F 9:30 am – 4:00 pm