Event time: 8pm

It should have been a cheap novelty. In 2015, Ryan Adams released the riskiest album of his career, 1989 , a song-for-song cover of the most recent Taylor Swift album, featuring room-silencing renditions of pop-radio hits like “Shake It Off x93 and “Bad Blood. x93 It arrived at a particularly eclectic point in Adams’ career—a time when the singer-songwriter had been ping-ponging between electric and acoustic releases (and even releasing a few punk 7-inchers on the side). His latest album Prisoner , however, finds a kind of middle ground. Recorded after his divorce from Mandy Moore, it’s a warm, welcoming set of tunes about working through heartbreak.