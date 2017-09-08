Sam Amidon

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

“’The Following Mountain’ is a walk through the thickets of the imagination, x93 Amidon said, “… a personal mythology of sounds and visions and characters. It is my first album of original music, but is still linked to the Appalachian music I love, as well as improvisation, beats, Don Cherry, Vermont, London. x93

Info
View Map
Live Music/Performance
