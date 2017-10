Event time: 8:30pm

Back again at The "Five O'Clock Steak House" Sam Guyton from the band "Generation Z" will be playing your favorite songs from Eric Clapton to Bruno Mars. Live in the Main Bar @8:30pm - No cover. https://www.facebook.com/sam.guyton.9

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3 x93.

Price: Free - no cover