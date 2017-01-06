Sam Roberts Band w/Hollerado

Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Sam Roberts Band

plus special guest Hollerado

Wednesday, January 25

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

One of Canada’s most critically-acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sam Roberts brings his award-winning rock band to The Back Room at Colectivo in support of their latest album, TerraForm. Hear them live, up close and personal this January.