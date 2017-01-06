Sam Roberts Band w/Hollerado
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Pabst Theater Group presents
Live from the Back Room
at Colectivo on Prospect featuring
Sam Roberts Band
plus special guest Hollerado
Wednesday, January 25
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
One of Canada’s most critically-acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sam Roberts brings his award-winning rock band to The Back Room at Colectivo in support of their latest album, TerraForm. Hear them live, up close and personal this January.
Info
Live Music/Performance