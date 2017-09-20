Sandwich & a Steinway with Dan Dance

Event time: noon-1pm

Lunchtime concert series on select Wednesdays at Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested $5 donation to be directed to local music education programs.

Dan Dance has been active on the Milwaukee music scene for over 40 years. An accomplished jazz and classical musician, he wears many hats. His eclectic interests include composing, arranging, teaching, accompanying, and performing. He has been active in local theater groups as a musical director, composer, and actor. He assists various religious congregations in the Milwaukee area as musical director/accompanist.

In addition to these diverse musical skills, you can find him during the summer season as the play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Polo Club. Expect to hear Dan present a program which draws heavily from the Great American Songbook, steeped in improvisation.

