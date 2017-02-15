Sandwich & a Steinway with Marcell & Sam Guyton

Event time: noon-1pm

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5

1) Sandwich & a Steinway with Marcell Guyton

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Admission: $5 Suggested Donation

You’ve surely seen the popular local dance band, the Rhythm Kings, at Summerfest or State Fair. And if so, you’ve experienced the talent of Marcell Guyton, who's piano solo act is one of the best in the city. Except this time, he's not playing solo. Marcell's son Sam will join him for a one of a kind show!

Samuel Guyton, guitarist/lead singer, shows his versatility as a musician in his roles as singer, dancer, choreographer and guitarist. He began his career as a Michael Jackson impersonator with "We Are the Drum" and has performed his act for several years at Summerfest. Broadening his horizons, he has also taken on the role of Morris Day in the "Prince Experience" show which has headlined year after year at Summerfest, as well as other festivals and in downtown Chicago. Sam was the choreographer for Danny Gokey's "Sofia's Heart" organization and had the privilege of singing with Danny Gokey. Sam is the lead singer and guitarist for Generation Z. Sam Guyton will be leaving his city of Milwaukee this fall to study Music Business at New York University.

Price: Suggested Donation $5