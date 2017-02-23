Sandwich & a Steinway with Ted Oliver

Event time: noon-1pm

Ted Oliver has been performing Dueling Pianos almost from the inception of the concept. With 24+ years of stage experience under his belt (that’s roughly 13,000 Dueling Pianos shows!), Ted can captivate any audience anywhere with an wide variety of music and comedy. A truly seasoned showman, he has performed thousands of shows at dozens of the hottest and rockin’est Dueling Piano bars across the country with the very best performers. He has also produced and performed hundreds of corporate and private shows and created, along with his team, the concept for Special Event Dueling Pianos - the premier Dueling Pianos act for special events in the USA. In addition to having trained scores of Dueling Pianos entertainers, Ted has consulted and set up several Dueling Piano venues including Daddyo’s Piano Saloon in West Palm Beach, FL, Cat Daddy’s in Charleston, SC, That Bar in Danville, CA, Establishment Theatre in Rock Island, IL and Lucille’s Rockin’ Pianos in Milwaukee of which he is the founder. Ted and his family now resides in Waukesha, WI . Call now for a free consultation and price quote and you will understand the fun, the experience and the magic of Ted Oliver Productions Dueling Pianos.

Price: Admission: $5 Suggested Donation