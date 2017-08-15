Sausage Fest 2017

×

Join us for Cafe Centraal's Sausage Fest! Come out on Saturday, September 16th from noon to 8pm. $10 gets you all-you-can-eat sausage, and all net proceeds benefit Camp American Legion.





The History of Sausage Fest >>

Sausage Fest began over a decade ago as a simple backyard barbecue in Bay View. At the time it was called the Lakefront Festival of Sausage, channeling the concept of “Sausage for a Cause x93 and dedicated to showcasing fine Milwaukee sausage and beer. As the event grew, the need for a larger venue became apparent. Café Centraal was happy to step up to the plate and so the tradition continues.





About Camp American Legion >>

All proceeds from sausage sales benefit Camp American Legion, located on Big Carr Lake, north of Rhinelander, WI. Camp American Legion provides – at no cost – a retreat for veterans and active duty service members with physician-documented physical and/or psychological illnesses, injuries or disabilities. Active duty military recently returned from a deployment, as well as any family who have recently lost a service member, are also welcome to participate in Camp American Legion’s rehabilitation, grief and reintegration programs.