Sausage Fest 2017

Google Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00

Cafe Centraal 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 12–8pm

Price: Free

Info
Cafe Centraal 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Festivals
Google Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sausage Fest 2017 - 2017-09-16 00:00:00