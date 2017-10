×

Join us for a delightful performance by aacclaimed saxophonist and composer Robin Verheyen, Monday, April 24, 4 p.m. – 6p.m. in the Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Theconcert is free.

Verheyen is an acclaimed Belgainsaxophonist/composer. He will be joined by Russ Johnson, UW-Parkside directorof Jazz Studies on trumpet; Drew Gress on bass and Jeff Davis on drums.

This is a group of internationally known jazzmusicians. For more information please see Robin Verheyen’s website: http://robinverheyen.be/

Free parking is available in Lots B and C westof the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.